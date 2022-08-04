Lyrical Video Of 'Tere Hawaale' Song From Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha Is All Melodious

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is promoting his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha in all possible ways. As this movie is being made in multiple languages, Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi is presenting it in Telugu. Naga Chaitanya is also essaying a prominent role 'Balaraju Bodi' in this movie and thus, there are many expectations on it in Tollywood too. As the movie is ready to hit the theatres on 11th of this month, the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the love song "Tere Hawaale…" and showcased a glimpse of Laal and Rupa's beautiful love tale…



Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Surrender yourself to the miracle of love, 'Tere Hawaale' #LaalSinghChaddha releasing in theatres worldwide on 11th August. #TereHawaale #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan @monajsingh @chayakkineni @manavvij @atulkulkarni_official @advaitchandan #KiranRao #JyotiDeshpande @ajit_andhare @viacom18studios @tseries.official @paramountpics @ipritamofficial @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @arijitsingh @shilparao @redfmindia @jiosaavn".

Here is the lyrical video of the "Tere Hawaale…" song… It is so beautiful and Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao took it to the next level with their amazing voice. Pritam's composition and Amitabh Bhattacharya lyrics are made it instantly hit the playlists!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!