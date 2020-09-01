Madhuri Dixit Celebrates The Last Day Of Ganapati Navratri With The Tasty 'Ukadiche Modak'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is all enjoying her lockdown time… From sharing the throwback pics to bringing out her songstress, she did everything which made her happy amidst Covid-19 crisis time. Off late, Madhuri celebrated the last day of Ganapati Navratri making those tasty 'Ukadiche Modak'. She dropped the making video of these yummy treats on her Instagram and awed us with her ace cooking talent.

In this post, Madhuri is seen doing the tasty 'Ukadiche Modak' which are Ganesh ji's all-time favourite. Even Madhuri's hubby Shriram Madhav Nene is also seen in the video enjoying the yummy modaks made by his dear wife. Madhuri also wrote, "Today is the last day of Ganpati celebrations & I'm sure like me everybody will miss the festivities, especially the food! आमच्याकडे नेहमीच सगळ्यांना मोदक आवडतात 😋😍मी आज ऊकडीचे मोदक कसे करायचे , ही माझ्या आजी ची रेसिपी तुम्हाला दाखवणार आहे



Hope you all enjoy making Modaks at home following my not so secret family recipe…".

Here is the complete making process video of 'Ukadiche Modak' straight from Madhuri Dixit's YouTube channel… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Jaggery – 1 cup

• Crushed Coconut – 1 ¼ cup

• Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp

• Poppy seed powder – 1 tsp

• Rice flour – 2 cups

• Hot water – 1 ¾ cups

• Ghee – As needed

Process

• First, take a pan and add jaggery to it… Let it get melt totally and then add coconut shredding.

• Then stir it continuously for about 8-10 minutes until it gets mixed well with jaggery. At the end, add cardamom and poppy seed powders. Mix for a few seconds and then off the flame. Spoon it out and set it aside.

• Take a bowl and add flour to it. Mix well by adding hot water in intervals. Then knead it well and set it aside for 10 minutes covering it with a cotton cloth.

• Now add ghee to the kneaded flour and mix it well. Now spread the flour into a circle shape and add prepared 'Jaggery mix' and give it a 'Modak' shape. You can use a 'Modak' maker and get the right shape.

• Then, you need to steam the modaks… You can either use a rice cooker or a normal cooker. Use the double boiler method and steam the modaks for about 10 minutes.

• That's it! Tasty and hot 'Ukadiche Modak' are ready…

Thank You Madhuri for showing us how to make tasty and delicious 'Ukadiche Modak'…