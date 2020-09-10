Maharashtra Government Exempts KanganaFrom 14-Day Home Quarantine Period As She Is On a Short Visit To Mumbai

We all know that 'Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)' demolished Kangana's office premises before she stepped in Mumbai. This made Kangana slam the Maharashtra Government and Chief Minister UdhavThakeray. Well, according to sources, the Maharashtra Government has exempted the 14-day quarantine period which is a must for all those who step into the state from other places.

But for Kangana, the Government has exempted it because she mentioned that she will be in Mumbai only for a few days and maybe less than a week. According to her plan, she will leave the city on 14th September.

A BMC official and senior officer doled out that, Kangana has made an online application for the exemption of 14-day quarantine period. "Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the 'short-term visitor category'."

Well, Kanganatook to her Twitter and made her fans know how Maha government has demolished her office before her arrival itself.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

She doled out that, her property has all the needed permissions but Maha Government did it as illegally.



In this tweet, she added a couple of pics of her office and showed off how Police officials arrived and demolished her office along with a few workers.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020



Through these two tweets, Kangana compared Mumbai with POK.



Here are the videos of demolished building…

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

With this tweet, Kangana raised her voice against Karan Johar and UdhavThakeray and doled out that, she will expose them for sure…



Now, Kangana is all blamed for supporting Sushant Singh's family. Although she blamed the Government and Bollywood biggies in this case, it is not the right way to treat her!!! Let's see how this issue takes a turn. As Rhea Chakraborty is also arrested, we need to wait and watch how CBI will handle the matter and dig out the truth…

