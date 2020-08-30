Malaika Arora Celebrates ‘Onam’ Festival With All Her Family Enjoying The Scrumptious Meal

This Covid-19 lockdown period has made all of us sit at home and also made us away from our friends and dear ones. Even Bollywood celebrities enjoyed the break time but missed their family. Today being auspicious 'Onam' festival, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora finally met her mother after 5 months and enjoyed the festival having a huge scrumptious 'Onam' meal prepared by her mom.

Malaika dropped a couple of pics of the scrumptious meal and is seen having the food along with her sister and son. In the first pic, both daughters posed with their mom having tasty 'poori'. In the second one, the whole family is seen having the meal. The third one is the pic of her son and the fourth one shows off the banana leaf filled with delicious dishes.

Malaika also wrote, "Our table is set 🙏... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread 🤗🤗🤗 Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman.

Even Malaika's mom Joyce Arora also shared these pics and wrote, "What a glorious day for the family to meet up at home, that too after nearly 5 months. How I have missed these family meals. Normally my home is full of people - my family and dear friends. Missing my dear friends today

I am having the Onam Sadya at my home after 2 years. In the interim, my grand children have grown older and are now really gettin g to understand the meaning of the festival. Eating on a banana leaf was a novel experience for them. The young one had loads of questions on why they were going to eat this way. They were going goggle eyed, as the various dishes were served one by one on the leaf."

"My Onam Sadya:

• Upp

• Inji Puli

• KannimangaAchar

• Manga Achar

• VadukapuliNarangaAchar

• Chamanthi

• MoruMulaku

• Kaya Varathatu

• SharkaraVaratti

• Pappadum

• NendranPazham

• Sambaram

• Matta Choru

• Sambar

• Nei

• Olan

• Puliserry

• Avial

• MatangaEriserry

• VelarrikaPachadi

• MuttaikoseThoran

• VazhakaiMezhukkapuratti

• KootuCurry

• PaladaPayasam

• Ada Pradhaman

Wow so many dishes together… It is definitely a celebration!!!