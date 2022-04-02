Malaika Arora injured in an car accident on Mumbai-Pune express highway, admitted to hospital

Actress Malaika Arora met an accident on Saturday afternoon and hospitalised in Mumbai's hospital.

Reports says that she was returning back to Mumbai from an event in Pune. The incident happened on Mumbai-Pune express highway and said to be suffered from eye injury in the accident. The media reports also say that there were total three car crashed and pile up together.

The Hans India is waiting for more information from her family or official statement on her conditions. Malaika is doing number of reality shows, like India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.