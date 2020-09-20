Malaika Arora Over Comes Covid-19 Pain And Drops Her Pic After Stepping Out Of Her Room

It is already known that, Bollywood ace actress Malaika Arora has been tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. As she is asymptomatic, doctors have advised her to go with home quarantine method. Thus, she locked herself in a room being away from her son and family. It is quite hard to stay away from the dear ones and be alone. Off late, Malaika stepped out her room for the first time after getting recovered from the pandemic.





In this pic, Malaika is seen stepping out of her room and holding a glass showing off 'V' symbol. She is seen wearing a mask and dressed up in casual wear. Malaika also penned down a few words about her quarantine experience, "Out and about...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.🤗🙏♥️".

She thanked BMC, her neighbours, friends and family for supporting her in this tough times…

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Sophie Chaudry, Maneish Paul, Bipasha Basu, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza and a few others dropped heart symbols in the comments section and hoped that she recovers soon.

Even Malaika's rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is also tested positive for Covid-19 and is going with home quarantine method.