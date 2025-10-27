Malaika Arora Rings In Her 50th Birthday with Son Arhaan and Close Friends in Goa

Malaika Arora who has lately turned 50, gave observers a regard of her lavish festivity in Goa in Goa, where she was girdled by the son Arhaan Khan and close musketeers.

Participating some fogy moments from the party, Malaika penned, “ My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, wishes and making my Malaika Arora 50th celebration. A special shoutout to the incredible people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration — @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @naureen.abdullah @gaurav.s.batra @popgoestheliesel @rituberi @jolene.goa @escapegoa — and to my friends who spent time with me. Couldn’t have asked for more!”

Tweet by Arjun Kapoor

Her ex-boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor also wished her on Malaika Arora birthday through a post on Instagram. When the question was put to him about Malaika in a conversation with a reporter, he jokingly said, "Nahi nahi, abhi single hoon" declaring the ending of their relationship on an upbeat note.

Does Malaika want to get married again?

On the possible reunion of the couple, Malaika had said that she believes in love and everything about it. “Never say never. I’m a hardcore romantic. I believe in love and everything about it. So, never say never.” The actress’ response to the question had left fans with a ray of hope that Malaika would give love another chance in the future. Malaika Arora and Arhaan Shares Glimpses of Her 50th Birthday Malaika Arora Goa party with Son Arhaan and Friends.