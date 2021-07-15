Mandira Bedi Reminisces Her Late Husband Raj Kaushal And Their 23 Years Of Togetherness

It is all known that Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away a few days ago. Today, Mandira reminisced her lovely husband and dropped a couple of pics on her Instagram page reminiscing their happy times and 23 years of togetherness.











In these three pics, Mandira and Raj are seen happily smiling and in much love! Along with sharing these pics, Mandira also wrote, "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.."

This post garnered millions of views and Mandira's co-stars and Raj's friends like Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Hansika, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashish Chaudhary and a few others dropped 'Heart' symbols in the comments section reminiscing Raj Kaushal.









Earlier today, Mandira also shared this post which showed Mandira penning her husband's name. She tagged the pic jotting down, "Miss you Raji…".

Bollywood's filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on 30th June, 2021 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. Mandira was all heartbroken and also performed the last rights going teary-eyed. Raj's bestie Ashish Chaudhary confirmed this new first and dropped a heartfelt note on his social media page. "My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he's filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He's taught me well. To survive any storm. And I'll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again."

Mandira Bedi got hitched to Raj Kaushal on 14th February, 1999 and the couple are blessed with a son Vir in 2011. Recently Mandira and Raj adopted a girl child Tara.