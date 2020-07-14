Meet Janhvi Kapoor's Director Of Photography Khushi Kapoor

As Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in Mumbai, all the actors have got much-needed break… Most of them are enjoying their free time and happily spending their time with family!!!



Even our dear Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is also doing the same… Well, actually it was a well-planned busy-scheduled year for Janhvi. This young actress has a handful of projects. From Dostana 2 to Roohi Afzana, she would have been busy shifting from one set to other if Covid-19 would not make her sit at home.

Off late, this Gunjan Saxena actress shared a cute pic along with her dear sis Khushi Kapoor… She introduced Khushi as her new DOP and posted a couple of selfies…

This post has a cute collage, where both lovely sisters are seen posing to cams with all the cuddles and giggles… She also stated that Khushi is her new DOP who is great at lightening and angles!!!



Janhvi and Khushi both of then hold a great bond and this is not a new thing to the fans as both of them will share their candid pics on social media every now and then. Khushi even turned the photographer of Janhvi for her magazine photoshoot.

Coming to Janhvi's work front, she will be seen in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' which is all set to hit the Netflix OTT platform due to Covid-19 lockdown.