Mira Rajput Compliments Anita Dongre’s ‘Grass Root’ Sustainable Fashion

Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor always encourages 'Sustainable Fashion' and enhances her look in hand-woven outfits every now and then. Off late, she complimented ace designer Anita Dongre for her initiative for 'Sustainable Fashion'. Anita started off 'Grass Root' brand which uses design for good, to sustain India's craft traditions and economically empower rural artisans.

Mira and her mother Bela Rajput posed in hand-woven outfits and dropped the pic on social media… Have a look!





In this post, Mira and her mom Bela Rajput posed to cams wearing Anita Dongre's 'Sustainable Fashion' outfits. Anita Dongre uses design for good, to sustain India's craft traditions and economically empower rural artisans. Both Mira and her mother wore hand embroidered outfits by the women artisans of SEWA.

She wrote, "Craft is an heirloom and the craftsmen, they are the true heirs to our country's tradition.

I grew up watching my mother cherish her wardrobe; beautiful heirloom pieces of craft that became more special with each passing year. Indian crafts have a language of their own. It is a bond between our past, our present and our future. It is also a way to contribute to the lives of countless artisans who are the backbone of our country and whose lives are threatened, everyday. This conversation needs to grow, and it can only grow if we all come together to pledge our support.

We celebrate the women of the SEWA community, whose skilful hands embroidered the outfits from @anitadongregrassroot. @anitadongre's passion and drive to revive and keep this craft alive is truly commendable.

#ToIndiaWithLove

Anita Dongre also shared the same pic on her Instagram…





Anita shared the pics and wrote, "Beautiful pieces of craft are my inheritance, and this inheritance is what I share with my daughters and my granddaughters. Our riches as a family are measured in the love we share together, and Indian crafts are what we bond over."

Great going Anita Dongre… We all need to encourage weavers and encourage 'Sustainable Fashion'.