Modi Not Just A Leader, He's A Rage: Kangana

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is usually in the news for her sensational posts on social media has made another startling statement on social media. The actress has said that there will soon be a BJP government in Pakistan!

People very well know about Kangana's love for BJP and her aversion for Pakistan. She keeps tweeting on her twitter supporting the saffron party and the BJP government. Referring to India's supply of made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan through the Covax facility, which is the Global alliance for supplying vaccines across the world, the actress said "The meaning of this is Pakistan is also a bit of our country which got separated. The BJP government will be formed there too. Terrorists there are not ours. But people of Pakistan belong to us," thus has tweeted Kangana Ranaut.

India has produced about 45 million vaccines to distribute to the world under Covax facility. To one of the comments on her twitter Kangana has stated that "Modi doesn't need us but we need Modi to build a united India. Hence we need to elect him as our PM again"

Kangana has further tweeted stating "It is enough if Modi becomes PM for two more terms. He will take India again back to the golden age after which let him do anything. Now, every breath of Modi should dream of a United India. I am confident that he will oblige if we unitedly appeal to him."

As expected she received both bouquets and brickbats for her comments in the tweet.

Also, she said BJP was no longer just a political party but a cult in itself. "Looking at the current situation in the country it can be said that BJP is not a political party anymore it is a CULT and Narendra Modi is not just a leader anymore he is a RAGE ...."posted Kangana on her Twitter.