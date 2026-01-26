Mom Alia Bhatt flaunts handmade Indian flag by Raha this Republic Day

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wished everyone on Republic Day by sharing a picture of an Indian flag, made by her little bundle of joy, Raha Kapoor.

Alia took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a photo of the handmade tricolor, along with the words, "Happy Republic Day," followed by the Indian flag and folded hands emojis.

Apart from Alia, several other prominent names from the Indian film industry also used social media to wish everyone on the 77th Republic Day.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution.

Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians."

Akshay Kumar also took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and posted a special Republic Day message in Hindi.

He shared, "Say with pride, we are Indians". Expressing pride in being Indian, he concluded the post with spirited chants of "Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."

Actor Suniel Shetty penned, "Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always Jai Hind. Jai Bharat".

Megastar Chiranjeevi added, "Warm wishes to all my fellow Indians on the 77th Republic Day 🇮🇳 ...Let us honour our Constitution and stand united for a stronger, progressive India. Jai Hind."

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, and others also wished everyone on the Republic Day.

Shifting our focus back to Alia, she tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony after being in a relationship for some time.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.