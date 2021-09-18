Mrunal reveals why she wanted to do 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl'

Mrunal Thakur will be seen shaking a leg on popular rapper Badshah's party number 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' featuring Nikhita Gandhi. The actress says it is different from anything that she has done before.



Released on Sony Music, 'Bad Boy X Bad Girl', features a rap by Badshah. This is the first time he has collaborated with Mrunal.

Badshah said: "Bad Boy X Bad Girla is a groovy, playful tease that makes you want to let your guard down, break those boundaries and have some fun! All of us have an unexplored wild side and sometimes it's great to leave all your worries behind and enjoy the moment." The rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, said that he had a fantastic time shooting the music video with Mrunal, who looks "great" in the number.

He said: "She looks great! We hope the audiences are ready to #BeBad and enjoy the relatable lyrics and groovy sound on Bad Boy x Bad Girl just as much as we have enjoyed creating this for them."

Sharing her experience of collaborating with Badshah for the song, Mrunal added: "The moment Badshah made me hear Bad Boy X Bad Girl, I knew I wanted to do this! It's such a catchy number and very different from anything that I have done before. My look in the song and my performance is a surprise for my fans and I hope they like it." Nikhita is a playback singer who has worked on popular films including 'Laxmii', the title track of "Raabta" and songs from "Jagga Jasoos, "Jab Harry Met Sejal" amongst many more.