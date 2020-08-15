MS Dhoni Retires: Love You Mahi Bhai Says Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh

The cricket legend and the most successful captain of Indian team get retired from the International Cricket… Yes! Mahendra Singh Dhoni bids adieu to the International cricket and makes all the cricket fans reminisce his great achievements.

Well, our reel Kapil Dev Ranveer Singh drops a heart-melting message on Mahi's post and showers his love on this great cricketer. MS Dhoni took to his Instagram and dropped a video along with announcing his retirement…

Through this video, Mahi announced his retirement and dropped a few emotional and happy moments of his cricket journey… From the 2011 cricket world cup to the happy moments on the field, this 4-minute video made us reminisce our cool captain.

Well, this post garnered millions of views and stole the hearts of all the fans of Dhoni. Even our dear Ranveer Singh also dropped a heart-melting message and showered all his love on Mahi Bhai…









He wrote, "🇮🇳 LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI 😍❤️🙌🏽🙏🏽 THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD 👑"…



Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave his best to the cricket field and made all of us go proud with the memorable wins!!! Fondly called as cool captain, Dhoni just stole the hearts with all his ace cricket skills!!!