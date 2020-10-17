Mumbai Court Orders Police To File FIR On Kangana And Her Sister Rangoli For Creating Communal Tension

Bollywood's 'Queen' actress KanganaRanaut and her sister RangoliChandel may soon face problems as the Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court has ordered Mumbai Police to file an FIR against these sisters for creating a divide among communities through their social media posts. According to the sources, Bollywood's casting director SahilAshrafaliSayyed has filed a complaint on Kangana and Rangoli for raising issues with their social media posts.

According to ANI media, "Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor KanganaRanautand her sister RangoliChandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts."





Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts. pic.twitter.com/U1p17CEnUs — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

With this tweet, ANI confirmed that Mumbai Police are soon going to file FIR on Kangana and Rangoli.

Even ABP News portal also confirmed the news with their Twitter post…

Taking a look at Kangana's Twitter page, we find many controversial tweets. A couple of days ago, she slammed Bollywood and called it as 'Derogatory Word'





There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

In this tweet, she wrote, "There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood".

With this tweet, this 'Thalaivi' actress has taken a jibe at Bollywood and asked to reject the Hindi Film Industry.

It is all known that Bollywood production houses have come together and filed a suit in High Court for slandering Bollywood. Kangana also tweeted on this issue and slammed Bollywood…





Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack https://t.co/TORYVWQYa0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

She wrote, "Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack".

Not only on this issue, Kangana stays active on social media and drops her views on many happenings. She even put out her thought in the controversial Tanisq Jewelers advertisement…





As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries?This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020





Let's see how Kangana and Rangoli will respond on this issue…