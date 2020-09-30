Mumbai Police Issue Summons To Anurag Kashyap In The Alleged Payal Ghosh's Sexual Assault Case

It is known that Payal Ghosh accused Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap that, he forced himself on her and sexually harassed her. Well, Payal is demanding for the arrest of this ace filmmaker. Payal also met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and state governor in a couple of days ago and requested to take action against Anurag. Thus, Mumbai Police has issued summons Anurag on or before 11 AM on Thursday.

Even ANI confirmed the new through its Twitter page…

Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/JLnlgO6Pzb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020



"Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh."



Even Anurag received huge support from Bollywood celebrities. Sayani Gupta, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Kalki and a few others dropped their supporting notes on their social media handles and doled out that Anurag always supported women.



In an interview to ABN Telugu news channel, Payal broke out this news and reminisced the incident when Anurag forced himself on her and also said, he allegedly told, "she should not think of denying a big star like him which would benefit her in the future." She also said that, Anurag threatened her making her reminisce the acid attacks on women issue.



Payal Ghosh who took to social media and alleged Anurag of molesting her in 2015 is also looking forward to filing a complaint against this director. She alleged that Anurag forced on her and also requested PM Narendra Modi ji to take strict action in this issue.



Anurag Kashyap also dropped the official 'Press Statement' on his Instagram account released by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. Through this press release, he made it clear that, he is not going to bear any false allegations.

