My Boyfriend Is A Puppet, I Make Him Dance To My Tunes: Rhea's Blast From The Past

Looks like there's no end to the woes of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. An old video featuring the actress has created an uproar on social media much to the anger of Sushant fans and family.

It is known that Sushant Singh Rajput's father has alleged that Rhea is responsible for the death of his son. It is learnt that Rhea spent all the money which was in Sushant's account just after a complaint was lodged against her and it is believed that she broke up with Sushant a few days before his death. In a video that has gone viral Rhea is heard saying, "My boyfriend is a puppet in my hands and I can make him dance to my tunes. I know how to manipulate people. My boyfriend thinks he is a Don!"

Rhea is seen wearing a black dress and saying this."I am like a Taai and I can handle him. He feels he is a rowdy but I am capable of executing hooliganism from such rowdies. See how I call my boyfriend and send him to bring hafta from that producer and see how he will bring it." Rhea is seen saying these in the backdrop of some loud laughter. It is assumed that sushant is the person who is laughing. Then she says not to video shoot her and immediately the video stops.

It is yet to get clarified whether the video was done before or after Sushant's demise. But Rhea has responded to this saying that it was a stand-up comedy. I like stand-up comedy.The word Taai was created by me for that character, she says.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai at the upscale Pali Hill locality. He used to live with a friend and three house helps, including a cook. While the initial report said it was a suicide, there have been a lot of speculation surrounding his death ever since investigation begun.