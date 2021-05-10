My Journey to showbiz was full of hardships: Eesha Agarwal

Actress Eesha Agarwal who has been seen in movies like "Kahin Hai Mera Pyaar", and "Thittivasal" talks about her journey. She shares about her incident of casting couch and advices new comers.



Talking about her journey she says, "The journey to entertainment has not been a rosy road. It was full of hardships. Coming from a small town of Lantur and trying to make a name in Mumbai is not a small challenge. As when you come from a small town, firstly people don't approve the idea of going into showbiz, so it's a big challenge itself. But somehow I convinced my parents by proving myself. And soon after completing studies, I reached Mumbai and started looking out for auditions."

How did you entered into showbiz?

I completed my MBA from Symbiosis and Diploma in Didactic Health and Nutrition. I have even done event management from NIEM in Pune. I started my career by participating in pageants. After that, I started getting roles from south modeling. Since childhood I wanted to become an actor, I always wanted to be in front of the camera, was also inclined to singing, dancing and doing drama.

Do you have any dream role?

I am more interested in experimenting with roles. So there is no dream role. As I am still in a growing stage so I don't want to stick to a

particular genre or role, rather I want to experiment a lot.

Do you believe in the insider-outsider debate?

If you talk about the earlier times, then it was evident that an outsider has really less chances as compared to insiders. But with the advent of OTT, slowly and steadily things are changing. Now there is room for everyone.

What are your future projects?

I have two Marathi movies lined up, one is "Zol Zaal" and the other is "Back to school".