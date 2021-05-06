Top
Namrata lauds drive-in vaccination centres in Mumbai, Bhopal
Highlights

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will...

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will help senior citizens and the differently-abled to get their vaccines.

Namrata posted two pictures on Instagram, featuring drive-in vaccination facilities in the cities.

"Drive-in vaccination centers in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently abled get their shot in a car.

Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented. Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated," wrote Namrata as caption, with three folded hand emojis.

