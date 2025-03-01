Live
Nandita Das on resonating with her character 'Professor Handa' in 'Ziddi Girls'
Acclaimed actress Nandita Das has never been one to follow the beaten path. Known for her unconventional choices in cinema, she will next be seen in the forthcoming drama "Ziddi Girls" as Professor Handa.
Nandita Das revealed that when she was approached for "Ziddi Girls", it wasn’t just the character of Professor Handa that spoke to her—it was the spirit of the story itself.
She explained, "I do resonate with Professor Handa's character. I've had many such mentors in my life, whose biggest inspirational asset was their conviction and how they lived by it. I have had many such strong women in my life, and I try to pass that sense of conviction and purpose to other young women. Professor Handa is fearless, impulsive, and outspoken- traits that I fully resonate with. Yet, she is not me, and I am not her, and that’s what makes it interesting!”
Nandita Das further shared that her journey to "Ziddi Girls" wasn’t immediate. She revealed that when director Shonali Bose first reached out to her for the role, the story sparked a sense of nostalgia, but also hesitation. She disclosed, "When Rangita reached out, I was a bit apprehensive. I felt the role was small and not particularly challenging. But then, I thought about all the wonderful actors who have done cameos in my films—those who believed in the story and supported it. This was my time to pay it forward."
Produced by Pritish Nandy under Pritish Nandy Communications, the show has been created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.
Directed by Shonali Bose, "Ziddi Girls" has been written and directed by Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma.
The series revolves around the theme of finding your voice, embracing sisterhood, and chasing dreams unapologetically. It enjoys a stellar cast of Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, Anupriya Caroli, Simran, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy.
"Ziddi Girls" is streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.