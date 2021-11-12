Nayanathara onboard for SRK?

We already knew that Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan is all set to join hands with the Bollywood star director Atlee and is all set for an upcoming Hindi movie. Initially, the makers have roped in Nayanthara to play the female lead in this movie.

Later, rumors came out that Nayanthara backed out from the project and the makers have got Samantha on board to romance SRK in the movie. But now, rumors are coming out that Nayanthara got back into the film. The shooting of the film got halted as Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan landed in a drug case and got arrested. But Aryan Khan got his bail and is finally back home. So, SRK is all set to resume the shoot of the film. Nayanthara thought of leaving the film as she was unable to allot the dates. But, as everything got sorted, Nayanthara got back to the film. However, the official word is still awaited.

An interesting buzz is that she plays the role of an investigative officer in the film. Apart from Nayanthara, the film also features three more female leads.