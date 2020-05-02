Neetu Kapoor Bids Farewell To Rishi Kapoor With Her 'End Of Our Story' Post…

The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left all of us and breathed his last on Thursday morning. He was battling with deadly leukaemia from past 2 years and finally lost his battle and passed away peacefully in the hospital.

We all know that Rishi Kapoor is a legendary actor who belongs to Bollywood's most important family 'Kapoor Khandhan'. Being the son of late Raj Kapoor, he had got easy entry into Bollywood, but this man has mesmerized all and sundry with his own style of acting. His charismatic appearance on the screen and handsome appeal made many of them fall for him.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor has shared an amazing pic of him on her Instagram page and stated that it was the 'End Of Our Story'. This post has made everyone go teary-eyed… Have a look!

In this pic, Rishi ji is seen holding a glass filled with liquor and posing in all smiles to the camera. Neetu wrote along with this picture 'End Of Our Story'.



Many celebrities were seen commenting and liking this post… Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's was a love marriage and they were always seen together with much love. This post made many of us reminisce Rishi Kapoor and his winsome smile.

Here are a few comments made by celebrities on this post… Have a look!

Anupam Kher

Some stories never end… with a red heart and rainbow emoji…

Abhishek Bachchan let a red heart…

Sunita Kapoor

Yes please don't say that, what's so beautiful is that you had such an amazing love story and so many beautiful memories… With three red hearts!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a red heart…

Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma and Manish Malhotra also left the heart symbols…

This heart-wrenching post has received 1 lakh likes within an hour of posting…

Rishi ji we miss you a lot!!! RIP Rishi Kapoor!!!