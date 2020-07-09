Neetu Kapoor Shares Her Birthday Pics And Makes Us Go Awe

From the pre-birthday bash dinner parties to the gala cake cutting evenings… Neetu Kapoor has enjoyed her birthday to the core amidst a few close family members…

We have already seen the pre-birthday dinner bash pics and now it's time to witness the 'Cake Cutting' ones… Neetu Kapoor dropped a few of them on her Instagram page and made us go awe…

In this post, Neetu added a couple of birthday celebration pics… The first one shows off Neetu cutting the cake being surrounded by her dear family and surprisingly Karan Johar is also seen posing to the cams. Coming to the second one, Neetu is hugging her dear son Ranbir and the final one shows birthday balloon decorations!!!

Neetu also added a heartfelt note to the post stating that richest are the ones who own good relationships. "The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always 💕💕💕💕I feel the richest today 🤗🤩…

Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away a couple of months ago and from then Neetu Kapoor is all feeling alone. So, to make her feel better and stay happy, both her children Riddhima and Ranbir are staying with her all the time and cheering up with their love.

We are happy to see Neetu Kapoor happy and celebrating her birthday with all winsome smiles…