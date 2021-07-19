Neha And Angad Bedi Are Expecting Their Second Child, Share The Good News With A Perfect Family Picture

Bollywood's power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared the good news with all their fans. They are expecting their second child and announced this news dropping a beautiful family picture on their Instagram pages.



Neha Dhupia

In this pic, Angad, Neha and their little one Mehr are all happy and are seen twinning in the black outfits. They captioned the image jotting down, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption… The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. ❤️ @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare".

This post garnered millions of views and most of their fans and co-actors congratulated them. Bollywood celebs like Farah Kunder, Sonu Sood, Tahira Kashyap and a few others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Angad also shared the good news with all his fans with a quirky caption…

All three are seen happy and little Mehr is seen looking at her mother's tummy… He wrote, "New Home production coming soon… Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik".

Bollywood celebs like Tahira Kashyap, Kubbrasait, Taapsee Pannu, Navya Nanda, Sania Mirza, Diljit, Dosanjh and a few others congratulated the couple dropping the messages in the comments section.

Neha married Angad Bedi in May, 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in November, 2018.