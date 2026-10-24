- BJP will win Bengal civic body polls like recent Assembly elections: Minister Dilip Ghosh
- Shivakumar gives green signal to Golden Chariot special train in K’taka
- US H-1B restrictions risk undermining strategic partnership with India: Report
- Samsung Confirms Galaxy Devices Eligible for Android 17 Update
- Gas Cylinder Explosion: Three Injured in Benguluru
- Cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain alert for south Bengal from Wednesday
- AP ZPTC Race: Will it Be Family First, Grassroots Workers Last
- Airbnb bans guest checkout chores from November 20
Neha Kakkar calls Rohanpreet Singh her 'ache karmas ka phal' on 6 years of marital bliss
In Short
In the post, the lovebirds were seen cutting a cake while they spend some quality time in a restaurant.
Mumbai: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh completed 6 years of marital bliss on Saturday. The 'Mile Ho Tum' singer treated her Instagram family with glimpses from their anniversary celebration.
In the post, the lovebirds were seen cutting a cake while they spend some quality time in a restaurant.
Neha admitted that Rohanpreet has made her life extremely beautiful, and hence time flies by whenever they are together.
"6 years ho bhi gaye? I always ask rohu this.. This man has made my life so smooth and beautiful that pata hi nahin chala ke humne 6 years sath guzar liye jo seconds mein nikal gaye! @rohanpreetsingh You’re my blessing, mere ache karmas ka phal, the Best Gift I got from Mata Rani!! Happy Anniversary Jhalle! (Holding back tears and red heart emojis) (sic)", her wish read.
Rohanpreet Singh also used social media to wish the 'queen of his life' on their special day.
Dropping a couple of romantic photos of the two on his handle, he shared, "Happy 6th Anniversary to the queen of my life my beautiful half.. Jini Rabb ne Zindagi Likhi hai oh Bas Tere naal he hove…Thank you so much @nehakakkar for making life soo beautiful!! (Melting face and kisses emojis)".
Reacting to this post, Neha commented, "Baby kitna pyara caption hai.. Jinni zindagi hove tere naal hi hove.. hayeee." (Holding back tears and red heart emojis).
For those who do not know, Neha and Rohanpreet first met back in 2020 as they collaborated for a music video titled 'Nehu Da Vyah'. Once the shoot was done, these two reportedly exchanged contact details and began talking.
Their relationship progressed quickly, and the two got married on 24 October 2020 in Delhi in a traditional Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony.
It was also followed by a Hindu wedding with haldi, mehendi, sangeet and a reception.
NHRC seeks report on safety of Punjab’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana buses
Ballistic missile attacks rock Yemen's Aden
Uttam Kumar Reddy Invites Defence Industry to Invest in Telangana at Raksha Expo 2026 Curtain-Raiser
Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep thanks chacha 'Mika Singh' amidst Uttarakhand performance controversy
Urban mobility must be integrated with city planning: Minister
Jagan Has a Destructive Mindset Like Kansa: Naidu
K’taka govt awarded waste tender to ‘ineligible’ company: BJP
BRS Responsible For Telangana’s Irrigation Mess: Uttam Kumar Reddy
TN govt steps up rain safeguards for paddy, orders district control rooms
Most Infiltrators In UP are From Uttarakhand: Akhilesh Yadav