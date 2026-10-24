Neha Kakkar calls Rohanpreet Singh her 'ache karmas ka phal' on 6 years of marital bliss

Mumbai: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh completed 6 years of marital bliss on Saturday. The 'Mile Ho Tum' singer treated her Instagram family with glimpses from their anniversary celebration.

In the post, the lovebirds were seen cutting a cake while they spend some quality time in a restaurant.

Neha admitted that Rohanpreet has made her life extremely beautiful, and hence time flies by whenever they are together.

"6 years ho bhi gaye? I always ask rohu this.. This man has made my life so smooth and beautiful that pata hi nahin chala ke humne 6 years sath guzar liye jo seconds mein nikal gaye! @rohanpreetsingh You’re my blessing, mere ache karmas ka phal, the Best Gift I got from Mata Rani!! Happy Anniversary Jhalle! (Holding back tears and red heart emojis) (sic)", her wish read.

Rohanpreet Singh also used social media to wish the 'queen of his life' on their special day.

Dropping a couple of romantic photos of the two on his handle, he shared, "Happy 6th Anniversary to the queen of my life my beautiful half.. Jini Rabb ne Zindagi Likhi hai oh Bas Tere naal he hove…Thank you so much @nehakakkar for making life soo beautiful!! (Melting face and kisses emojis)".

Reacting to this post, Neha commented, "Baby kitna pyara caption hai.. Jinni zindagi hove tere naal hi hove.. hayeee." (Holding back tears and red heart emojis).

For those who do not know, Neha and Rohanpreet first met back in 2020 as they collaborated for a music video titled 'Nehu Da Vyah'. Once the shoot was done, these two reportedly exchanged contact details and began talking.

Their relationship progressed quickly, and the two got married on 24 October 2020 in Delhi in a traditional Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony.

It was also followed by a Hindu wedding with haldi, mehendi, sangeet and a reception.



