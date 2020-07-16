Netflix Announces A Total Of 17 Titles Which Are Going To Be Released On Their OTT Platform

After Disney+ Hotstar announcing a few Bollywood big movies getting released on their platform, now it's the turn of another popular small screen entertainer 'Netflix'. This platform aimed big announcing a total of 17 original stories. The list includes 6 new movies and 2 web series.

Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' which features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Shaikh is the first movie which tied up with Netflix. The makers have also released the motion first look poster of this movie along with this announcement.



Next, in the line is Torbaaz, an emotional story which has Sanjay Dutt as the lead actor. Even 'Tribhanga- TedhiMedhi Crazy' movie which stars Kajol and Mithila Palker join the list.

Thereafter we need to look into the crime thriller 'RaatAkeli Hai' which features Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, NishantDahiya and Shweta Tripathi. Then, 'Dolly Kitty AurWohChamakteSitare' is ready to hit the Netflix with its intriguing drama. It hasKonkonaSensharma and Bhumi Pednekar who fought for the quest of their freedom.

Even romantic comedy 'Ginny Weds Sunny' which has YamiGautam and Vikrant Massey joins the list. Finally, the romantic movie 'Bombay Rose' being the first Indian animation film will be dropped on Netflix soon.

Even GunjanSaxena movie which has Janhvi Kapoor and 'Punjab KaaliKhuhi' which has Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora in lead roles will be released on Netflix.

The horror drama serious Men', which is based on Manu Joseph's novel havingNawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad along with a police drama Class Of 83 starring Bobby Deol, BhupendraJadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and AnnupSoniiwill be released soon.

and dark comedy 'AK vs AK' having Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles will all be released on Netflix.





Well, Netflix bagged huge movies and made the audience happy… We all need to wait for the announcement of the release dates of these Bollywood movies…

Stay safe and happily watch your favourite movies sitting at home!!!