Nick Jonas Thanks Her Dear Wife Priyanka Chopra For Being By His Side And Helping Him To Recover Soon

It is all known that global couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are hosting the prestigious BMA 2021 awards. They made the audience and their fans along with paps go jaw dropped with her outstanding style sense. On this special occasion, Nick Jonas has thanked his beautiful wife Priyanka for staying by his side and helping him recover from the rib injury soon.

In this pic, Nick is seen kissing his dear wife Priyanka with all his love. Along with this pic, he also shared a long heartfelt note thanking his wife for being by his side. "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.

I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can't wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond.

Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year."





Nick Jonas with Renee Elise Goldsberry from the back stage.





Nick with AJR brothers…





Nick with Lil Rel Howery…





Well, he comes handsome Nick all dressed up in a designer green Fendi suit. He wore a black tee underneath a green shirt and a matching a-la-mode suit. His quirky chain and modish watch perfectly complimented his red carpet look.

Well, Priyanka Chopra also shared a few pics from the BMA Awards 2021 and appreciated her husband.





Sharing the same pic, Priyanka also wrote, "Husband appreciation post😍. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Even Nick Jonas replied to the post and wrote, "I Love You More' in the comments section.





Priyanka Chopra has stunned all the fashion freaks with her glamorous look. She went with a Dolce and Gabbana gown which is accentuated with the Bulgari jewels. The plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit detailing along with golden armour-like belt made her look awesome. Even the diamond earrings and serpent bracelet upped her style quotient. Her golden heels, on-point makeup and straightened flowy tresses were a perfect match to her red carpet attire.





Both Nick and Priyanka set the red carpet on fire with their western appeal!