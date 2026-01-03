Nitin Gadkari reveals his favourite marriage anniversary snack to Farah Khan

Mumbai: Director-choreographer Farah Khan was treated with a special delicacy by Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways. She recently paid a visit to the house of the minister.

During the episode of her YouTube series, Nitin opened up about his favourite snack that he likes to indulge on his wedding anniversary, Sambar Vadi.

He said, “On 18th December, which is my wedding anniversary, I eat this”.

Farah took a bite, as she said, “It's like Kachori but better”.

Earlier, the two spoke about Nitin’s achievement with regards to his YouTube channel with Farah saying that she has already got the silver play button from YouTube, and is looking forward to laying her hands on the gold play button like the politician.

During the episode, the minister also revealed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been his neighbours, and he often feeds the peacocks that land on his residence from Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

Showing the accommodation facilities of both MMS and Sonia Gandhi, Nitin said, “Sonia Gandhi lives here. Manmohan Singh used to live here. We used to come to her house. I fed her peacocks”.

Prior to this, Farah visited Kunickaa Sadanand’s home as part of her YouTube series, where she explores celebrity houses, films light-hearted cooking segments, and indulges in candid conversations and gossip with her guests. During her visit, she revealed that she has become less of a control freak at home.

Farah shared that after years of managing every detail on set, she now consciously lets her family make their own decisions. She shared that she focuses on maintaining balance and reducing stress in her personal life. Revealing that she has become less of a control freak at home, Farah said that she used to be that way earlier, but has now cut back. She explained that being on set creates a habit of controlling everything, so at home she prefers to let go. The director added that she feels her family is now grown up enough to take their own decisions and even make their own mistakes.

She also admitted that she can no longer take unnecessary stress, as it only leaves one exhausted and stressed for life.

Farah Khan made this revelation after Kunickaa shared that she broke down in tears when the filmmaker had reprimanded her for her behavior on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ and even called her a “control freak”.