NMACC Gala: Nita Ambani Steals The Show With Her Spectacular Bharatanatyam Performance

The Ambani family is not only known for their great business tactics but they also give the same value to the arts and culture. Be it movies, sports or cultural events, they give their time to these fields and enjoy the event with much joy. It is already known that Nita Ambani is one of the best Bharatanatyam dancers and even her to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant also made her 'Aramgretram' a few months ago making the audience go mesmerised with her spectacular performance. It is the dream of Mukesh and Nita Ambani to come up with the country's biggest cultural event. So, it's a dream come true moment for them as they inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on 31st March, 2023. The two-day event went on with amazing performances of Bollywood actors. Even the best Hollywood artists like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin and artist Jeff Koons made their presence and added their charm to the gala show.



Nita Ambani wants to preserve and promote Indian Arts with this dream project and giving it a great start she performed on the stage and stunned all and sundry with her grace.

One can get spellbound witnessing Nita Ambani's Bharatanatyam performance for "Raghupati Raghava Rajaram…" song! She looked classy and made us go aww with her graceful dance. She started her dance at the age of 6 and even at the age of 59, she is holding the same grace on the stage.

Dropping her glimpse on Instagram, the officials also wrote, "Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' exclusively choreographed for the grand launch."

Even Shreya Ghoshal is also part of this great show and is all happy and said that it's a dream for her to perform in her city! ""It was a dream to perform in my own city which represents our culture and very rich heritage. I feel happy & emotional."

"The launch also marked the premiere of 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation' that she was a part of. The musical is a magnificent celebration of India & its culture."

Isha Ambani also welcomed all the guests to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center' with her amazing speech… She addressed the audience doling out, "A journey to rejuvenate and reimagine creative experiences and expressions. A journey to encourage and nurture talent no matter where it comes from. To give a platform and voice to the arts, the artists, and you, our very dear audiences."

On the whole, the event was a complete gala one having the beautiful performances of Nita Ambani and the popular Bollywood and Hollywood actors.