No CCTVs Installed At Sushanth Singh Rajput's House, Say Police

Young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on 14th June 2020. He hanged himself and sent shock waves among his fans. Reportedly he was suffering from 'Depression' and this made him take the hardest decision of his life.

Although forensic department stated that it's a suicide, his family members and fans demanded Police investigate the case. Most of them are still in shock and are not able to believe that Sushant is no more…

Well, according to the latest updates, the police department stated that there were no CCTV cameras installed in Sushant Singh's apartment. They have even met Sushant's buddies and industry friends to know the complete details of his life and what made him take such a tough decision.

Off late, Bollywood ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also called for an investigation. Police recorded his statements and then sent him back. Bhansali also doled out that, he wanted to rope in Sushant for 4 movies but due to lack of dates, Sushant was put out from his projects.

Off late even Bollywood's ace director ShekarKapur took to his Twitter page and mourned for this young actor's loss:

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

