Nora Fatehi Teases Kartik Aaryan About His Relationship History at IIFA 2025

Kartik Aaryan's love life was the talk of the town at the IIFA 2025, which took place in Jaipur on March 8 and 9. Alongside Karan Johar, Kartik co-hosted the glitzy event. During a lively conversation with the hosts, Karan Johar jokingly offered Nora Fatehi first-class tickets to London, prompting Nora to cheekily ask, "Am I going with you?" Karan, with a grin, responded that he was actually referring to Kartik.

Kartik, ever the sport, quipped, “You don’t need to go with either of us. We’ll give you a ticket, and you can go with anyone you like.”

Things took a playful turn when Karan then suggested, "You could go with EaseMyTrip if you tell us who you think is the perfect match for Kartik. It could even be you." Nora quickly fired back, "Koi hai iss industry mein jisko aapne abhi tak date nahi kiya? (Is there anyone in this industry you haven't dated yet?)”

Kartik was caught off guard, visibly blushing, and tried to deflect the question, but Nora's witty remark had the audience roaring with laughter and applause. The moment quickly became a viral hit on Reddit, sparking a flurry of reactions.

One comment read, “It’s not really a roast. For Kartik, it’s more of a flex. His PR has been building his image as a playboy, so this works for him.” Another comment noted, “This is the first time I’ve seen Nora and Kartik together in one frame despite all the gossip I’ve heard about them.”

Meanwhile, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, was also present at the event, and her comments added further fuel to the ongoing relationship rumors. When asked about her expectations for her future daughter-in-law, she jokingly said she hopes for a "good doctor." The comment quickly led to online speculation that Kartik might be dating his co-star, Sreelala, who is currently studying medicine. The two are set to appear together in Anurag Basu’s untitled love story.

As the rumors continue to swirl, Kartik's personal life remains a hot topic among fans and media alike.