Now, Sunny Leone 'qualifies' for English and Bengali Hons in a Bengal college

Mumbai: After featuring in the merit list of a college in Kolkata, the name of Sunny Leone has now appeared in a list of qualified candidates of a second college, for admission into English and Bengali Honours courses.

Sunny's name appears in the list of candidates who have qualified for admission in the two courses at Budge Budge College in South 24 Paraganas. Earlier on Friday her name had topped the merit list for BA Honours at Kolkata's Asutosh College.

Two screenshots of the Budge Budge College merit lists of BA English Honours and Bangla Honours, valid for the session 2020-2021 have gone viral on social media. While in the English Honours merit list, Sunny's name stands at serial number 151, in the Bengali Honours list the actress stands at number 183.

This comes after Sunny's name appeared in one of Kolkata's top colleges Asutosh College merit list for English Honours on Friday. The merit list also claimed that the actress has secured 400 marks in her 12th board exams this year from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the General Category.

Sunny Leone had reacted to the incident on Friday with a tweet from her verified account that read: "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class."

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

A police complaint was lodged by the Asutosh College authorities.



















