'Paheli' Song From Shakuntala Devi Movie Shows Off Awesome Mother-Daughter Relationship

Vidya Balan's upcoming movie 'Shakuntala Devi' is all set to hit the Amazon Prime on 31st July 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this biopic are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to digital promotions.

From the trailer to interesting posters, all of them are creating noise on the internet and are creating curiosity in the minds of the audience. Off late, the makers of this movie have dropped an emotional song "Paheli…" from this movie made us witness the ups and downs of the beautiful mother-daughter relationship…

Here is the complete song… Enjoy listening to this emotional and lovely number!!!

This song is all about the lovely journey of mother and daughter… Both Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra have done their best and made our hearts melt with their ace acting skills. This song shows off the lovely bond of them and makes us witness how mother and daughter spend time with each other. Be it exam time, cooking time or fun moments, all of them were beautifully captured along with the soothing lyrics.



"Paheli…" song is crooned by ace songstress Shreya Ghoshal and the tunes are composed by Sachin – Jigar. Well, the awesome lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya… She has done a great job by jotting down such beautiful lyrics…

Vidya Balan also shared the complete video of "Paheli…" song on her Instagram account… Have a look!

Yes… "Solving the #Paheli of this beautiful yet complicated relationship is not so easy!"

Shakuntala Devi movie is the biopic of Indian Math genius Shakuntala Devi who was also known as 'Human Computer'. Vidya Balan stepped into the shoes of this Math genius and has done her best in essaying her role. Sanya Malhotra will be seen as her daughter. Even Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh are playing important characters in this movie.

Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under Sony Pictures Networks India, Abundantia Entertainment and A Genius Films Production banners. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime platform on 31st July, 2020.

Finally, "Paheli…" song definitely touches all the hearts of mothers and daughters who are watching out the video!!!