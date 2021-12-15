Pankaj Tripathi Shares His Experiences Working With Ranveer Singh For 83 And Akshay Kumar For OMG 2 Movies

Bollywood's ace character artist Pankaj Tripathi is now in the best phase of his career as he is lined-up with all the interesting subjects. He will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's 83 and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' movies. Recently he interacted with the media and opened up and shared his views about acting with these two ace actors.

He started off by saying about his character in the 83 movie, "I spent an entire day with Man sir at his Hyderabad residence. We were together from morning to evening, ate together and even saw his house. He has a personal cricket museum which is just fabulous".

He also adds, "The third floor of his house is dedicated to this space, where there are mind blowing things about the world and Indian cricket. Tendulkar saab had gone for its inauguration. He really loves the sport, has even written books on Hyderabad cricket, and is very respected amongst the cricketers fraternity."

Well, before the announcement of 83 movie Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to work with Pankaj… Speaking about it, Pankaj said, "His words came true within six months. Ranveer, Deepika (Padukone), Ammy (Virk), Harrdy (Sandhu), Nishant (Dahiya), Jatin (Sarna), Dhairya (Karwa) and Adinath (Kothare) - all of them really respected me a lot, and for them I was Man Bhai on the set. They all love me a lot, respect me a lot and made me feel very overwhelmed. They would say things like, 'Sir aap picture mein ho toh bas hum seekh jayenge aapse'. Everyone really had a brilliant team spirit on the set."

Earlier today, Ranveer Singh shared a small clip from the movie on his Instagram page…

The video showcased how Kirti Azad bowled Ian Bothan with his spin bowling. Then Kapil asks him how could he do it as either bowl can go low or get spun but how could Kirti do both together. Even in the event, Kirti Azad is seen sharing the same experience to the media. We can witness Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, Kirti Azad and a few other players of the 1983 world cup team.

Pankaj finally concluded by speaking about OMG 2 movie, "Amit Rai has written a fabulous script, and he is a great director too. Working with Akshay sir is a pleasant experience. He is very disciplined, and it's a very important film too. It will talk about a very important message".

83 movie will be released on 24th December, 2021 ahead of the Christmas festival!