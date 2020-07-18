Parineeti Chopra Drops Beautiful Paintings Of Her Dear Mom Reena Chopra

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has dropped a few beautiful sketches of her mom Reena Chopra and introduced the inner artist of her mom to the world. Parineeti also doled out that, her mom likes to paint and she does it after getting free from her kitchen and household works.

In this post, Parineeti has dropped awesome paintings of Reena Chopra… These sketches are so different and made us witness the amazing talent of Reena Chopra… They are just amazing and full of colours!!! From sceneries to vintage roads to black and white art, all of these paintings just stole the heart!!!



Parineeti also added a note to this post and doled out that Reena has accepted to customize her paintings… "Dear everyone, my mom is not a professional artist. She just loves to paint because it gives her happiness. Everything she makes is straight from the heart. She does not have a big studio or some huge production setup. She has put a small chair and table in my old bedroom and works from there. Whenever she gets free from cooking or running the house, she goes upstairs and starts drawing. It is our family's dream that she does this professionally one day!!

We would love it if you guys can support this dream. If you like anything that she has made, please DM her and it would make her SO HAPPY to send the painting for your house!! She told me yesterday that she is ready to customise something for you, if you tell her the colour scheme you want.

This is the most heartfelt post I have ever done. Nothing would make me or my mom happy, if you guys buy some of her stuff and display it in your house! Let us know 💕 Love, Parineeti. 💕 (Her instagram page has some more .. only the first one is not available because I already took it for my house! @reenachopra.art )"

She also said that, if any one of us like her painting then they can own it and enhance the look of their condo… Great work Reena ji!!!