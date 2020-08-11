Pooja Bhatt Reminisces The Journey Of ‘Sadak 2’ Movie

The trailer of Sadak 2 movie will be released in a few hours… Being a multi-starrer, it has Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. This movie is a successor to 1991 romantic movie Sadak.

Well, Pooja Bhatt reminisced her journey with Sadak 2 and dropped a few images straight from the sets of this movie on her Twitter account…

Since the journey IS the destination,here's celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2 Once a film releases it belongs to the world.But the process,that magical process,is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own. pic.twitter.com/enzwYPk4S4 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 11, 2020

The first image is Pooja hugging Sanjay Dutt… Both are seen happy and posed to cams with winsome smiles. The second one is Alia and Pooja sitting on a bench… Pooja is seen having a cuppa and enjoying the picturesque nature. Coming to the third one, Alia and Aditya are seen enjoying nature sitting on the car. Finally, the fourth image, Pooja is seen posing to a selfie!!!



Pooja also wrote, "Since the journey IS the destination, here's celebrating the journey that was #Sadak2 Once a film releases it belongs to the world. But the process, that magical process, is something that only the ones who had the privilege of experiencing can call their own."

Sadak movie which was released in 1991 went to become a bumper hit with its intriguing story… Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt have performed their best and took the story to the next level with their ace acting skills. Now, after 18 years of this story, the director Mahesh Bhatt is all set with the successor for this movie titled 'Sadak 2' which casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

Along with holding the pace of Sanjay and Pooja in this movie, Mahesh is all set to entertain the audience with his sequel. Sadak 2 movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banners.