Post-Pack-Up Shot: Kareena Kapoor Looks Beautiful In Her Latest Pic

It is said that 'Pregnancy' makes women look more beautiful brings out their inner charm. Making this statement true, our dear Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor who is pregnant for the second time is looking fabulous and beautiful in her recent pics. Off late, this glam doll has dropped a 'Post Pack-Up' click and made us go awe!!!

In this pic, Kareena looked beautiful and charming posing to cams in a white outfit… Her on-point makeup and flowy tresses stole our hearts… She captioned this image as "Post pack-up shot... with my dearest friend @avigowariker ❤️✨".



Well, a couple of hours ago, Kareena dropped her no-makeup selfie and doled out her desire to visit a beach for a holiday…





In this pic, Kareena looked so cute and made us fall for her no-makeup look. She also wrote, "Reality called, so I hung up 🤣🤷🏻‍♀️

#TakeMeBackToTheBeach".

Kareena's best pals Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora and Natasha Poonamwala also commented on this pic and dropped floral emojis…

Kareena Kapoor is now expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan… She is enjoying her second pregnancy to the core. A couple of days back she turned Saif's 50th birthday into a gala one with all surprise party… Both Saif and Kareena danced and enjoyed to nines in the gleamy night party!!!