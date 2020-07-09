Preity Zinta Bids An Emotional Goodbye To Sushant Singh Sharing His ‘Dil Bechara’ Movie Poster

We all know that Sushant Singh's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is going hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 24th July. After the release of the trailer of this movie, many Bollywood stars are taking to their social media accounts and are mourning the loss of this young actor. Even the Bollywood's dimple beauty Preity Zinta also did the same and shared her pain dropping the movie poster on her Insta page.





Preity dropped the poster of this tragic love story and added a few words beside this post. She doled out that, "The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said or never explained 💔 Will miss you so much #Sushi 💔All the best @castingchhabra and @sanjanasanghi96 for this labour of love. @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar #Dilbechara #Goodbye…". She penned down, we miss you Sushi and showered her love on his late actor.

Dil Bechara movie completed its filming in the early months of 2020 itself but due to Covid-19 lockdown, the release of the flick got postponed. But now, the makers of the movie decided to drop it on the OTT platform to make it reach people in a simple way.

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial has Sushant Singh and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Sanjana will essay the role of a cancer patient and Sushant will be seen as her lover. He makes her love her life and lives it fully forgetting all her pain!!!