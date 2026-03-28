Preity Zinta reveals she used to listen to this Def Leppard song when she first came to Mumbai

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta enjoyed a fun night as she attended the Mumbai concert of the English Rock Band Def Leppard with her actor friend Dino Morea.

Sharing a video compilation of the night to remember on social media, Preity revealed that she had a blast with this last-minute plan.

The 'Salaam Namaste' actress shared that she only knew four tracks, but fortunately, the band ended up playing them all during the concert.

She further revealed that she used to listen to "Pour some sugar on me" by Def Leppard when she first came to Mumbai.

Preity wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Sometimes last minute plans Rock (fire emoji) Thank you so much @thedinomorea ( my concert buddy ) for letting me pile on last minute for the @defleppard concert. I had a such a blast. The Mumbai heat did not dampen our spirits & it was so much fun. (sic)"

"I must confess I knew just four songs but went home happy cuz they played them all. Here’s to last minute plans, friends you can pile on to last minute & rock concerts that take you down memory lane. #ting," she went on to add.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress concluded the post saying, "PS - Pour some sugar on me was a track I had on repeat, when I first came to Mumbai. Now this is what I call life coming full circle (red heart emoji)."

On the professional front, Preity will soon be gracing the screen with "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles, among others.

Backed by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" is set against the backdrop of the partition of India.