Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu get nostalgic as their song turns into the new social media trend

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu were hit by a massive wave of nostalgia as their song "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" from the 2005 outing "Barsaat" has grabbed the attention of netizens, who have successfully turned the track into a new social media trend.

Various reels and dance videos featuring the track have recently flooded social media.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Priyanka re-shared an influencer's video dancing on the "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi".

Tagging her co-stars Bipasha and Bobby Deol, PeeCee wrote, "Barsaat is the new trend? Seems like it (sic)”.

In another post, she once again reshared the song on her Insta Stories, along with the text, "lol...babies @BipashaBasu".

Replying to this, Bipasha reshared Priyanka's post and tagging PeeCee added "and now Hot Mammas".

Featuring Priyanka, Bipasha, and Bobby in the lead, the story of the drama is believed to be loosely based on the 2002 American film "Sweet Home Alabama".

Made under the direction of Suneel Darshan, "Barsaat" reached the audience on 19 August 2005.

The "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" track has been crooned by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, and Priyanka Chopra with composition by Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod. The lyrics of the song have been provided by Sameer.

Meanwhile, our 'Desi girl' who loves to stay on top of her social media game also posted a video of herself enjoying a fun trip exploring the sea with her 'favourite people' husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram, PeeCee uploaded a clip of herself enjoying the sea in the company of Nick and little Malti.

In the backdrop, someone could be heard asking in an audio, "What’s your favourite place?"

Reacting to this, another voice added, "I don't have a favourite place. I have my favourite people, and whenever I am with my favourite people, that place becomes my favourite".

Work-wise, Priyanka is waiting for the release of Frank E. Flowers' "The Bluff" and SS Rajamouli's "Varanasi".