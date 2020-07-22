Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her 20 Years In Film Industry And Asks Her Fans To Pick 20 Best Monumental Moments

Priyanka Chopra… It all started with her Miss World title and her successful journey is still going on inspiring all and sundry. It's already 20 years for Priyanka Chopra in this entertainment world. Be it her Bollywood movies like Fashion, Dostana, Krishh 3, Baji Rao Mastani or Hollywood flicks like Baywatch or Quantico TV serial, she made her own successful path in the film industry and slowly grew to heights with all her hard work and ace acting talent. Well, she is an actor, producer and especially an outsider to carved a niche for herself making the whole world turn heads with her success.

Well, our dear PC who turned 38 recently took to her Instagram and asked her fans to pick the 20 best monumental moments of her life…

In this video, Priyanka greeted her fans and then asked them to pick the best 20 moments of her life… She added a few words to the post, "It's time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? 🙈 You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020. ❤️"

Well adding '20 In 2020' hashtag to the video, Priyanka made it go viral and made all her fans busy in finding the best moments… This post is creating a buzz on social media and also garnered millions of views in a short span of time.

Well, it is a hard time for fans as they need to squeeze their brains to pick the best…

It all started with 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan which made Priyanka debut in the Indian Film Industry. Although she expected getting debuted in Bollywood, but a Tamil movie made her step into this glam world. Next in 2003, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy movie made her debut in Bollywood. Then Andaaz movie gave her the much-needed break and from then there was no looking back.

So guys, be quick and pick the 20 best monumental memories of PC's life…