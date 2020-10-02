Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unveils The First Look Of Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’

Global actress Priyanka Chopra always stays active on social media and treats her fans with awesome posts. Well, these days she is busy with her memoir and every now & then she is sharing the glimpses and anecdotes of this book. Off late, Priyanka dropped the first look of her memoir on her Instagram page and also shared a couple of short video clips showcasing her official cover page of the memoir titled as unfinished'.

Here is the first look of Priyanka Chopra's memoir title 'Unfinished'. This Hollywood actress is seen sporting in a ruffled black dress and looked beautiful with those pink lips and messy bangs. Even her tattoo 'Daddy's Lil girl' is also seen in the image.

She also wrote, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I've realized that being "unfinished" has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life..."

In this tweet, Priyanka shared the first page of her memoir having the title 'Unfinished' along with the author name 'Priyanka Chopra Jonas'. She also wrote, "...My parents taught me at a very young age to have the courage of conviction, and I've never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for the challenge, an intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn't (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that's what my evolution as an individual required... #unfinished".

This tweet showcases Priyanka writing the title of the memoir 'Unfinished'. Pee Cee also wrote, "...And so, while you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the "in-between" of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next if that's what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."



