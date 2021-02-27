Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Winning Her Miss India Crown And Congratulates The Contestants Of This Year

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is basking in the success of her memoir 'Unfinished'… This book has received tremendous response from all over the world. Off late, this glam doll has rolled us back to her Miss World winning moment by sharing the pic on her Twitter page… Along with the pic, she also congratulated all the contestants of the Miss India pageant of this year…





Many congratulations to the contestants of this year's pageant.

A world of opportunity awaits each one of you… grab it and make it your own. Thank you @feminamissindia for this wonderful reminder & for giving me an amazing starting point...



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/rrY9VxQEYR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 27, 2021





Priyanka has dropped the pic of the Miss World trophy which has Priyanka's crowning moment pic and is etched with 'Celebrating 20 years of India winning the world'…

20 years have gone by in the blink of eye! Watch the Grand Finale telecast of @VLCCindia @feminamissindia 2020 pageant on Sunday, 28th February at 12 noon & 5pm on @ColorsTV HD & JioTV



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 27, 2021





Here is our dear Pee Cee holding her memoir 'Unfinished'…

Speaking about Priyanka's work front, she will be next seen in 'Text For You', 'Matrix', 'The White Tiger' and a few other movies… 'Text For You' is directed by James C. Strouse and has Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie in the prominent roles. This movie is a remake to German film 'SMS für Dich'.

Next, she will be also seen in 'Matrix 4' movie which is the fourth installment of the 'The Matrix' franchise. This Lana Wachowski directorial has Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt in the prominent roles.

The 'We Can Be Heroes' movie is all about Priyanka Chopra and the new generation superheroes who show off their super powers. This movie is all for the die-hard fans of Pee Cee who missed watching this 'Quantico' diva in a villainous avatar. This flick has Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater in the prominent roles along with a bunch of kids and Priyanka Chopra…