Priyanka Chopra Shared A New Poster On The Occasion Of The Valentine's Day From 'Love Again'

Priyanka Chopra who turned into an ace Hollywood actress with her glam and charm proved her mettle with an amazing screen presence. At present, she is busy with a handful of movies and also welcomed her little princess Malti Marie via surrogacy last year. On this special day, Priyanka shared the new poster of her upcoming movie 'Love Again' and treated all her fans!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Nothing is a coincidence…everything you're experiencing is meant to happen… just like you looking at this caption or the poster. Trailer dropping soon @loveagainmovie @samheughan @celinedion".

The lead actors Priyanka and Sam Heughan looked lovely in the poster holding each other with the back drop of picturesque river… The trailer of this movie will be launched soon…

Casting Details Of Love Again:

• Priyanka Chopra as Mira Ray

• Sam Heughan as Rob Burns

• Celine Dion as Herself

• Russell Tovey

• Steve Oram

• Omid Djalili

• Sofia Barclay

• Lydia West

• Arinzé Kene

• Celia Imrie

Love Again movie is directed by James C. Strouse and is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein under the Screen Gems and Thunder Road Pictures banners. It will hit the big screens on 12th May, 2023!

Well, Priyanka also shared a special post on Turkey and Syria earth quake mishap and expressed her concern…

Along with sharing a few pics and videos, she also wrote, "A week later, the pain and suffering continues for the people of Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake. Rescue operations are relentless, which lead to some hopeful moments like these, where a 3 month old baby was pulled from the rubble. There are many who still remain trapped, waiting and hoping to be saved, their families praying for a miracle. It's heartbreaking. Mother natures wrath spares none but we can all help. Details of organisations working on ground is in my highlights. I hope you will help in whichever way you can."