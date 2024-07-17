Live
Just In
Priyanshu Painyuli: Feel bad that Robin has left the world of ‘Mirzapur’
Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has talked about his role as Robin from the series “Mirzapur” and how he feels bad that his character has left the show after the third season.
"It shows how much love people have for good content, something which is made from the heart. They want to see good stories, and good performances, and that is what we have achieved again," said Priyanshu.
“It shows how much love people have for good content, something which is made from the heart. They want to see good stories, and good performances, and that is what we have achieved again,” said Priyanshu.
The actor is grateful that he was a part of the beautiful world of “Mirzapur” and played the character of Robin.
“Which is one of the most interesting characters I have ever played and written in OTT. People are very emotionally attached to every character, which we get to see now after the third season, especially the way they react is so amazing and overwhelming," he said.
The actor is emotional that Robin is no longer a part of the gun-blazing world of “Mirzapur”.
“It’s also emotional because of what happened with Robin this time that I will feel bad that Robin has left the world of Mirzapur. People also felt that this shouldn’t have happened with Robin and his death in the third season is one of the shocking incidents from Mirzapur,” he said.
He talked about the challenges and rewards of portraying Robin.
“The challenge was to show different shades, especially with regards to my character. When you put your heart and soul into your character, it connects to the heart and soul of the audience and they want to see more of you,” he concludes.
Priyanshu stressed on the importance of evolving and presenting fresh narratives on OTT.
"The idea of doing OTT was to evolve and change and give people something new in terms of storytelling and how we do it in a different manner,” he said.