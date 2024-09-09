Live
- Cong leaders seem to be gear up for race to be CM, in case of leadership change in Karnataka
- Two thieves held, booty worth Rs 56 lakh recovered
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
- Bommai confident of getting Wildlife Board’s approval
- Teachers felicitated by Way Foundation
Just In
Priyasha's 'Find Your Inner Voice' Workshop Empowers Women to Connect with Their True Selves Leading to Self-Love
Highlights
Bollywood actress Priyasha Bhardwaj launched a unique workshop aimed at helping women find their inner voice and connect with their true selves.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS