Pulkit Samrat adores birthday girl Kriti Kharbanda as she gets her Karwa Chauth Mehehdi done

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Kharbanda treated her Insta Fam to glimpses of her preparation for Karwa Chauth, which happened to fall on her birthday.

In the album uploaded by the 'Pagalpanti' actress on her official handle on Thursday, she was seen getting her mehndi done. Posing in a breezy light blue outfit, Kriti flaunted her delicate Mehendi design with a bright smile on her face.

One of the photos from the post also had Kriti's actor husband, Pulkit Samrat, sitting beside her while she got her mehndi applied. Their fur baby was also seen joining the lovebirds, making the moment even more adorable.

Sharing the festive photos with the users, the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress wrote the caption, "KC vibes all the way! (Laughing with tears & red heart emoji) Mehendi, khana peena, masti with fam and itna saara pyaar! (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

"P.S. don’t miss Drogo’s reaction to the mehendi. (Laughing with tears)", she went on to add.

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of the 2019 drama 'Pagalpanti'. Their friendship soon transformed into love, and they finally got married on March 15, 2024, in an intimate wedding in Manesar, Haryana, in the presence of close family and friends.

Ever since then, these two never fail to express their admiration for each another and their ocial media feed is proof that they are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

For those who do not know, this is Pulkit's second marriage. Before this, he was married to Shweta Rohira. However, they decided to separate within just 11 months of getting married.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen as the female lead in Abir Sengupta's forthcoming entertainer 'Risky Romeo'.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Singh in her next.



