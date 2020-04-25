Quarantine Life: Rakul Preet Singh Shares A Video Of Her Lock Down Life

The deadly disease Corona has made everyone to sit at home. This novel virus is making the whole world worried with its contagious symptoms. Thus, most of the Governments have ordered people to be locked at home.



This is a tough situation, yet gave the needed break for all the celebrities and common people. This break is building family relations and making everyone know the importance of self-hygiene.

Our dear Punjabi doll Rakul Preet Singh has shared an amazing video on her Instagram page making her fans know what is doing in this lock down period.

We Hans India have come up with that video for our readers straight from her Instagram page… Have a look!





In this video, she shared her routine lock down life…

Step One: Waking up late from sleep

Step Two: Having her self-made coffee/tea

Step Three: This common in the normal period as well and it is the workout time…

Step Five: Then comes breakfast… She is seen having bread and butter!

Step Six: Then she happily reads her favourite book!

Step Seven: Next she is seen speaking with her friends through tab…

Step Eight: Playing with her mobile…

Step Nine: Watching her favourite movies and shows on TV!

Step Ten: Switching off the TV and going to bed!!!

These are the common things which most of the people do in their quarantine life, isn't it? So, Rakul is also seen doing the same!!! The most important thing is staying safe at home and being away from Corona…

Thank You, Rakul for sharing such an amazing video and inspiring your fans to stay at home!!!