Raashii Khanna Says She Was Constantly Thinking About India When She Was In Abroad For Her Shooting

Raashii Khanna being a fashion chameleon treats her fans with her sartorial wardrobe picks. Well, she is now in the best phase of her career as her calendar is jam-packed with almost 4-5 movies. Along with Aranmanai 3, she is also part of Tughlaq Durbar, Bhramam, Pakka Commercial, Thank You, Sardar, Methavi and Shaitan Ka Bachcha movies. Off late, she flew to Italy to take part in one of her movie's shooting.

Well, she spoke to the media about her abroad shooting experiences amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic. She started off with her Italy experience. "We were in the middle of the pandemic and I was at first scared to go there (Italy). Once there, I realised people in Italy were very responsible with wearing masks even though the second wave had passed. Very few people were shooting with us in the crew and all precautions had been taken".

She added, "While I was there, the second wave in India intensified and I was constantly reading about what was happening in India. It was upsetting. It felt bad that our country was suffering and we were away. Now we are back and we can't do much. It's a helpless situation. We shot for what we had gone for, but it was upsetting humanly. We were constantly thinking about what was happening back home".

Speaking about how this deadly pandemic has brought obstacles in for her Thank You movie shooting she said, "Honestly, there is always pressure to finish on time but I had a very good team that had taken everything under consideration and they didn't put any pressure. We were all stressed about finishing the shoot as there were restrictions because we were from India. There were certain locations that were cancelled because we were Indians and there was this whole thing about the pandemic growing in India that went against us."

She added, "There were challenges that the production team faced but other than that we were really protected. There were days when we were shooting for 18 hours a day because we didn't have a choice. It wasn't like pre pre-pandemic that you could shoot at luxury and anywhere you wanted to. It was more difficult this time."

She finally concluded by saying, "People like me mostly in romantic films and that is what I have figured out. In 'Thank you' there is a nice part written for me. I think the audience will enjoy it because it is real. Usually sometimes we play over the top characters and I am known for my comedy in the south. This is something I am really looking forward to".