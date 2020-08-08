Raghavendra Rao's Ex-Daughter-In-Law Kanika Dhillion Is In Relationship With Himanshu Sharma

Off late, as per the Pinkvilla, the Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon known for films like Kedarnath and Guilty is said to be in relationship with the Bollywood writer Himanshu Sharma who is a national award winner. Both talented writers are reportedly seeing each other.

The common friend of this couple Garima Arora uploaded the photos of Kanika and Himanshu on social media… They are seen posing to cams together…Kanika wore a gorgeous lehenga while Himanshu is seen sporting an all-black look with his lady love.



Meanwhile, when Akshay Kumar recently announced his film Raksha Bandhan on social media, the beautiful Kanika shared the same and as her beau, Himanshu Sharma had written the film. She wrote, "Yayyyyy!! #Himanshusharma," with heart emoticons to celebrate his next film. No one would have guessed it a few days ago but Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the duo is together.



On the other hand, it is known that Kanika divorced with director Prakash Kovelamudi last year while on the work front, Kanika has acted in films like Kedarnath, Judgemental Hai Kya, Guilty and was associated with Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba and Himanshu is gearing up for Akshay Kumar's, Atrangi Re with director Aanand L Rai and Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar.